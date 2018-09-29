Sergio Garcia is now just half a point behind Nick Faldo's European Ryder Cup points scoring record
Sergio Garcia Points Record Possible
Sergio Garcia is closing in on Nick Faldo’s European points record following his two victories at the Ryder Cup in Paris.
Faldo leads the way on 25 points, but Garcia’s strong start at Le Golf National has put him on the brink of passing the six-time Major winner’s record haul.
When Thomas Bjorn named Garcia as a wild card pick a few weeks ago, the Spaniard came under fire, many feeling experience alone didn’t justify a spot in the side – especially given his lack of form over the season.
But after pairing up with Alex Noren to dismantle Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau in Friday’s foursomes, he moved to 23 and a half Ryder Cup points.
And he closed to within a half point Nick Faldo’s European record when he teamed up with Rory McIlroy to dispose of Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka in Saturday’s fourballs.
Two points from two matches and he had repaid Bjorn’s faith in full.
Sergio’s Ryder Cup Journey
Garcia made his Ryder Cup debut at Brookline in 1999 when, aged 19, he bagged a joint-best three and a half points, albeit in a losing cause.
It was the start of a great love affair, and in 2002 three more points followed as Europe regained The Ryder Cup at The Belfry. Since then, the Spaniard has missed just one contest – Celtic Manor in 2010, where he served as one of Colin Montgomerie’s vice captains.In 2004, he became only the sixth player to claim four-and-a-half points out of a possible five in The Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills. Two years later, at The K Club, he was unbeaten over the first two days, becoming only the second player after Ian Woosnam to win all four points from his foursomes and fourball matches.
At Valhalla, in 2008, Garcia returned a single point, but added six and a half more between 2012 and 2016, taking him to 22 and a half coming into the contest at Le Golf National.
Nick Faldo’s Ryder Cup Record
Faldo represented Europe a record 11 times, and was an ever-present name on the team between 1977 and 1997. During that 20-year period, he played in 46 matches and established himself as a key figure in the turnaround of Europe’s Ryder Cup fortunes.
Making his debut in 1977, and representing Great Britain and Ireland, Faldo won all three of his matches. However, it took the Englishman until 1985 to experience the winning feeling at The Ryder Cup, when Tony Jacklin’s side emerged victorious at The Belfry.His last appearance came under Seve Ballesteros at Valderrama in 1997. Despite going down 3&2 in his final singles match, he picked up two points during Europe’s narrow victory over America and ended his Ryder Cup playing career with 23 victories, 19 losses and four halves.