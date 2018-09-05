Thomas Bjorn has selected Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey as his wildcard picks. By Matt Cradock
Thomas Bjørn Picks Experience Over Form For Wildcards
After months of speculation and deliberation, Thomas Bjorn’s 2018 European Ryder Cup side is now complete.
The Dane has chosen Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia as his four wildcards for the match at Le Golf National.
They join Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren on the team.
Ian Poulter
It is no surprise that Poulter has been selected, the Englishman has revived his career of late with a win at the Houston Open as well as a number of top 10s.
The 42-year-old absolutely loves the Ryder Cup and was the catalyst for the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ where he birdied the last five holes on Saturday afternoon to claim an important point.
Poulter has experience of Le Golf National playing the course many times throughout his career on the European Tour.
The Englishman has a Ryder Cup record of 12 wins, four losses and two draws in five appearances at the Ryder Cup.
Henrik Stenson
Stenson is another veteran that will feature this year as he joins fellow countryman Alex Noren in Paris.
The 42-year-old has had a relatively up-and-down season with injury being a constant factor, despite that he has still notched up five top 10s.
Stenson played a pivotal role in the 2014 Ryder Cup forming a formidable partnership with Justin Rose were they were undefeated.
The Swede has played in four Ryder Cups with a record of five wins, four losses and two draws.
Paul Casey
After returning to the European Tour this year to make the Ryder Cup side, Casey will now feature for Team Europe.
This season the 41-year-old has won once and racked up several top 10s and is currently 16th in the world rankings.
The Englishman has played in three Ryder Cups and has a record of three wins, two losses and four draws.
Sergio Garcia
The experienced Spaniard will be making his ninth Ryder Cup appearance this year at Le Golf National.
Garcia has had a poor 2018 by his high standards, missing out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs and only having four top 25s on the PGA Tour.
Despite that, Garcia is a veteran of the European team and will bring experience and passion into the group which contains five rookies.
The Spaniard’s record at the Ryder cup is 18 wins, 20 losses and seven draws.
With both teams near completion they will battle it out at Le Golf National on the 28th September.
For the latest Ryder Cup news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels