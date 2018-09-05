Thomas Bjorn has selected Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia and Paul Casey as his wildcard picks. By Matt Cradock

Thomas Bjørn Picks Experience Over Form For Wildcards

After months of speculation and deliberation, Thomas Bjorn’s 2018 European Ryder Cup side is now complete.

The Dane has chosen Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia as his four wildcards for the match at Le Golf National.

They join Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Tyrrell Hatton and Alex Noren on the team.

Ian Poulter

It is no surprise that Poulter has been selected, the Englishman has revived his career of late with a win at the Houston Open as well as a number of top 10s.

The 42-year-old absolutely loves the Ryder Cup and was the catalyst for the ‘Miracle of Medinah’ where he birdied the last five holes on Saturday afternoon to claim an important point.

Poulter has experience of Le Golf National playing the course many times throughout his career on the European Tour.

The Englishman has a Ryder Cup record of 12 wins, four losses and two draws in five appearances at the Ryder Cup.

Henrik Stenson

Stenson is another veteran that will feature this year as he joins fellow countryman Alex Noren in Paris.

The 42-year-old has had a relatively up-and-down season with injury being a constant factor, despite that he has still notched up five top 10s.

Stenson played a pivotal role in the 2014 Ryder Cup forming a formidable partnership with Justin Rose were they were undefeated.

The Swede has played in four Ryder Cups with a record of five wins, four losses and two draws.