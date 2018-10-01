The 14-time major winner reflected on a poor Ryder Cup for him and his teammates

Tiger Woods: “I Didn’t Help My Teammates”

There was an awful lot of excitement surrounding Tiger Woods heading into the 2018 Ryder Cup but it really didn’t work out for him.

Woods won the Tour Championship the previous week and had a brilliant year after returning from a fourth back surgery.

However, perhaps Le Golf National was just one week too many as his 7th tournament in eight weeks.

Woods looked tired mentally and physically all week and was unable to improve on his already-poor Ryder Cup record.

Tiger has now lost seven of his eight Ryder Cups and tasted defeat in all four of his matches in Paris.

He was brutally honest and down on himself on the post-match press conference, stating that he was disappointed not to help his teammates.

“Well, we didn’t — we obviously didn’t win the Cup. We didn’t execute like we had planned and wanted to,” he said.

“For me personally, I went 0-4. Obviously very disappointing.

“Those are four points that aren’t going towards our side. It’s going towards their side.

“To have a Ryder Cup end that way, for me personally, it doesn’t feel very good because I didn’t help my teammates earn any points.