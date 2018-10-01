The 14-time major winner reflected on a poor Ryder Cup for him and his teammates
Tiger Woods: “I Didn’t Help My Teammates”
There was an awful lot of excitement surrounding Tiger Woods heading into the 2018 Ryder Cup but it really didn’t work out for him.
Woods won the Tour Championship the previous week and had a brilliant year after returning from a fourth back surgery.
However, perhaps Le Golf National was just one week too many as his 7th tournament in eight weeks.
Woods looked tired mentally and physically all week and was unable to improve on his already-poor Ryder Cup record.
Tiger has now lost seven of his eight Ryder Cups and tasted defeat in all four of his matches in Paris.
He was brutally honest and down on himself on the post-match press conference, stating that he was disappointed not to help his teammates.
“Well, we didn’t — we obviously didn’t win the Cup. We didn’t execute like we had planned and wanted to,” he said.
“For me personally, I went 0-4. Obviously very disappointing.
“Those are four points that aren’t going towards our side. It’s going towards their side.
“To have a Ryder Cup end that way, for me personally, it doesn’t feel very good because I didn’t help my teammates earn any points.
“At the end of the day, we came here as a team and we win or lose, and unfortunately we lost this one.”
You have to feel for Tiger after such an impressive year and so much hype around him after his successful vice-captaincy at the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Many believe that Woods simply doesn’t care about the match and they may well be right, but he did look a broken man in the press conference.
Was this his last Ryder Cup? Or will he tee it up at Whistling Straits next time out? Only time will tell.
The next time we’ll see Woods will likely be in his $9m match with Phil Mickelson towards the end of November.
The pair went 0-6 at Le Golf National so hype may well be needed to start selling that at PPV.
Tiger will likely miss the CJ Cup and WGC-HSBC Champions, two huge purse events in Asia, at the end of this month and will likely play his next tournament at the Hero World Challenge in December.
