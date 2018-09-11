Tony Finau Named As Final Wildcard Pick For Team USA

Thanks to a solid year on the PGA Tour, Tony Finau has been selected as the final wildcard pick for Team USA.

Jim Furyk has named his final 2018 Ryder Cup wildcard pick as 28-year-old Tony Finau. The Salt Lake City native will be making his Ryder Cup debut along with fellow wildcard pick Bryson DeChambeau and current world number four Justin Thomas.

This pick comes as no real surprise despite the efforts of Keegan Bradley who managed to win the BMW Championship yesterday. Finau has had a remarkably consistent year on the PGA Tour with only three missed cuts.

Despite not getting in the winners circle in 2018, he has come close on a number of occasions including a tied 2nd at the Genesis Open and a 2nd place outright at the Northern Trust.