Jim Furyk will know his top eight qualifiers after the USPGA Championship

USA Ryder Cup Standings Finalised This Week

The USPGA Championship takes place this week at Bellerive and as we have been accustomed to in even number years, events at the season’s final major could have huge implications for the Ryder Cup sides.

The first eight of Jim Furyk’s USA Ryder Cup team will be finalised after the tournament.

Currently the automatic qualifiers are: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.

Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are the two closest to overtaking Webb Simpson, with Xander Schauffele just behind and Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational runner-up Kyle Stanley further back.

14-time major winner Tiger Woods will have surely caused Jim Furyk headaches this year with his play. Woods is down in 20th in the standings but after re-finding health and form this year and with seven Ryder Cup appearances to his name he may well be a dead-cert for a wildcard pick.

Woods is also a vice-captain once again, having been an assistant to Davis Love III at Hazeltine in 2016 and to Steve Stricker in the 2017 President’s Cup. He is due to captain the USA President’s Cup side in 2019 at Royal Melbourne too.

And Woods knows one player he would like on the team for Le Golf National – Bryson DeChambeau.

“We want him on that team,” he said of The Golfing Scientist in his pre-USPGA Championship press conference.

“Bryson is very analytical, as we all know, but what most of the guys don’t know is how competitive he is,” Woods said.

“He is very fiery, very competitive, and that’s the type of person we want on the teams. We want someone who is fiery, who will bleed red, white and blue. We want those type of players on the team.”

“He’s playing great this year, and he’s been very consistent, and he’s still got a little bit of work to do to get on the team automatically. But again, we’re definitely looking at him as a pick, as well.”

Here is how the current standings look with just one week left…

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Brooks Koepka

3. Justin Thomas

4. Patrick Reed

5. Bubba Watson

6. Jordan Spieth

7. Rickie Fowler

8. Webb Simpson

9. Bryson DeChambeau

10. Phil Mickelson

11. Xander Schauffele

12. Matt Kuchar

13. Tony Finau

14. Kyle Stanley

15. Kevin Kisner

16. Brian Harman

17. Kevin Na

18. Aaron Wise

19. Zach Johnson

20. Tiger Woods