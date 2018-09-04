Jim Furyk now knows his top eight qualifiers after the USPGA Championship
USA Ryder Cup Team Automatic Qualifiers Confirmed
The USPGA Championship took place last week at Bellerive and the first eight automatic qualifiers on Jim Furyk’s USA Ryder Cup team have now been finalised.
USPGA Champion and two-time US Open winner Brooks Koepka will be one of the headline acts on the USA team after qualifying in 1st position in the points standings.
He will be joined by other big names like world number one Dustin Johnson, world number three Justin Thomas, Masters champion Patrick Reed and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.
The eight qualifiers for the USA Ryder Cup team in order of points:
Brooks Koepka
Ryder Cup appearances: 1
Dustin Johnson
Ryder Cup appearances: 3
Justin Thomas
Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie
Patrick Reed
Ryder Cup appearances: 2
Bubba Watson
Ryder Cup appearances: 3
Jordan Spieth
Ryder Cup appearances: 2
Rickie Fowler
Ryder Cup appearances: 3
Webb Simpson
Ryder Cup appearances: 2
Of course, there are four more names to be added onto that list with captain Jim Furyk set to announce his wildcard picks in the coming weeks.
Here is how the qualification points list looks for those who didn’t make the top 8…
9. Bryson DeChambeau
10. Phil Mickelson
11. Tiger Woods
12. Xander Schauffele
13. Matt Kuchar
14. Kevin Kisner
15. Tony Finau
Jim Furyk will name three wildcard picks after the Dell Technologies Championship finishes on 3rd September, with his final selection coming after the BMW Championship concludes on 9th September.
14-time major winner Tiger Woods will have surely caused Jim Furyk headaches this year with his play.
Woods came close to automatically qualifying with his 2nd place finish at the USPGA and after re-finding health and form this year, and with seven Ryder Cup appearances to his name, he looks to be a dead-cert for a wildcard pick.
Woods is also a vice-captain once again, having been an assistant to Davis Love III at Hazeltine in 2016 and to Steve Stricker in the 2017 President’s Cup. He is due to captain the USA President’s Cup side in 2019 at Royal Melbourne too.
And Woods knows one player he would like on the team for Le Golf National – Bryson DeChambeau.
“We want him on that team,” he said of The Golfing Scientist in his pre-USPGA Championship press conference.
“Bryson is very analytical, as we all know, but what most of the guys don’t know is how competitive he is,” Woods said.
“He is very fiery, very competitive, and that’s the type of person we want on the teams. We want someone who is fiery, who will bleed red, white and blue. We want those type of players on the team.”
“He’s playing great this year, and he’s been very consistent, and he’s still got a little bit of work to do to get on the team automatically. But again, we’re definitely looking at him as a pick, as well.”
Dechambeau has all but nailed on his wild card pick, thanks to his wins in both the first two FedEx Cup playoffs.
