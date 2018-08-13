Jim Furyk now knows his top eight qualifiers after the USPGA Championship

USA Ryder Cup Team Automatic Qualifiers Confirmed

The USPGA Championship took place last week at Bellerive and the first eight automatic qualifiers on Jim Furyk’s USA Ryder Cup team have now been finalised.

USPGA Champion and two-time US Open winner Brooks Koepka will be one of the headline acts on the USA team after qualifying in 1st position in the points standings.

He will be joined by other big names like world number one Dustin Johnson, world number three Justin Thomas, Masters champion Patrick Reed and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth.

The eight qualifiers for the USA Ryder Cup side in order of points:

Brooks Koepka

Ryder Cup appearances: 1

Dustin Johnson

Ryder Cup appearances: 3

Justin Thomas

Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Patrick Reed

Ryder Cup appearances: 2

Bubba Watson

Ryder Cup appearances: 3

Jordan Spieth

Ryder Cup appearances: 2

Rickie Fowler

Ryder Cup appearances: 3

Webb Simpson

Ryder Cup appearances: 2

Of course, there are four more names to be added onto that list with captain Jim Furyk set to announce his wildcard picks in the coming weeks.

Here is how the qualification points list looks for those who didn’t make the top 8…

9. Bryson DeChambeau

10. Phil Mickelson

11. Tiger Woods

12. Xander Schauffele

13. Matt Kuchar

14. Kevin Kisner

15. Tony Finau

Jim Furyk will name three wildcard picks after the Dell Technologies Championship finishes on 3rd September, with his final selection coming after the BMW Championship concludes on 9th September.

14-time major winner Tiger Woods will have surely caused Jim Furyk headaches this year with his play.

Woods came close to automatically qualifying with his 2nd place finish at the USPGA and after re-finding health and form this year, and with seven Ryder Cup appearances to his name, he looks to be a dead-cert for a wildcard pick.