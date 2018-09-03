USA Ryder Cup Wildcard Contenders

With 8 players already in the team, we take a look at who could get a wildcard pick from Jim Furyk.

With Jim Furyk set to name three of his Ryder Cup Wildcard picks over the coming days, we have taken a look at 10 American players who could well be selected to the team.

Right now, the players who have automatically qualified for the Cup are Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson.

Given that Thomas is the only rookie there, Furyk may decide to select a couple more from his four picks. On the other hand some elder statesmen in Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Matt Kuchar could also get a pick too.

Furyk will name his last Ryder Cup pick after the BMW Championship.

Is there anyone we have missed? Who do you think will get a call up to the side? See our 10 possible selections below.

Tiger Woods

Originally named as a vice-captain, Woods returned to golf at last years Hero World Challenge and has proven he can still play the game at the highest level coming close to victory several times in 2018. He came second at the 100th PGA Championship as well as the Valspar Championship, and also had the lead in the Open Championship before fading on the back nine. Bearing this in mind, it would be brave of Jim Furyk to leave Woods out of the side.

Bryson DeChambeau (rookie)

A player in red hot form of late, Bryson DeChambeau is in line to make his Ryder Cup debut in Paris thanks to wins at the Memorial Tournament earlier this year and a win at The Northern Trust just last week. He is a player who is quick to show his emotions on the course and could be suited to the passionate cauldron of golf that is the Ryder Cup. Currently ranked 12th in the world, we expect to see ‘The Golfing Scientist’ at Le Golf National.

Kevin Kisner (rookie)

It has been a mixed bag of a year for Kevin Kisner however he could be in Paris because he is 28th in the world which shows consistency, and he came second in this years Open Championship and WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay. In the latter tournament, he showed brilliant resilience to beat Matt Kuchar, and Alex Noren to get to the final where he was humbled by Bubba Watson. It is also worth mentioning that he smashed matchplay master Ian Poulter 8 & 6 in the quarter-finals.

Tony Finau (rookie)

After DeChambeau, Finau is the highest ranked American (18) not to be a dead certainty to make the side and given his outstanding consistency this year, the young American could easily see himself on the plane to Europe in September. In the Majors this year he has had three top-10’s, and has shown good form of late too picking up a solo 2nd place The Northern Trust.

Phil Mickelson

A mainstay of American Ryder Cup teams for over 20 years now, it would seem strange for Mickelson not to be involved somehow in Paris. In 2018, he has proven he can still compete beating Justin Thomas in a playoff to win the WGC-Mexico Championship and he could be an experienced partner for some of the younger guys in the team.