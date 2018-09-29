McIlroy gestured to the crowd during the Saturday afternoon foursomes after a fan suggested he can't putt

WATCH: “I Can’t Putt?!” Rory McIlroy Shows Crowd Who’s Boss

The crowd have been boisterous this week at Le Golf National and Europe’s Rory McIlroy got riled up after someone suggested that he can’t putt.

The four-time major winner, who has had his fair share of putting woes in recent years, had a crucial putt on the 3rd for a half and duly rolled it in.

As soon as it went it, he turned around and gestured to a fan saying “I can’t putt?! I can putt!”

He followed that up with what looked to be an expletive.

Watch the incident below:

McIlroy hasn’t quite had his A Game so far this week but has won two of his three matches so far at the 2018 Ryder Cup.

He lost his opening match 4&2 with Thorbjorn Olesen in the fourballs but then won 4&2 with Ian Poulter in the foursomes and 2&1 with Sergio Garcia in the Saturday morning fourballs.