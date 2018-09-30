Golf's favourite impressionist is back with some hilarious takes on Poulter, Rose and Moliwood
WATCH: Europeans React To Ryder Cup Win
Team Europe won the Ryder Cup emphatically at Le Golf National and they’ve been reacting to victory… kind of.
Golf’s favourite impressionist Conor Moore plays Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, record points scorer Sergio Garcia and the team of Moliwood in the post-match press conference.
Watch the hilarious video below:
Europe won the 2018 Ryder Cup by 17.5 points to 10.5.
