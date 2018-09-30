Golf's favourite impressionist is back with some hilarious takes on Poulter, Rose and Moliwood

WATCH: Europeans React To Ryder Cup Win

Team Europe won the Ryder Cup emphatically at Le Golf National and they’ve been reacting to victory… kind of.

Golf’s favourite impressionist Conor Moore plays Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, record points scorer Sergio Garcia and the team of Moliwood in the post-match press conference.

Watch the hilarious video below: