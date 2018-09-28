Finau's birdie 2 on the par-3 16th came from a fortunate bounce
WATCH: Lucky Break Helps Finau/Koepka Beat Rose/Rahm
Tony Finau got a seriously lucky break on the 16th hole which helped he and his partner Brooks Koepka win the opening Ryder Cup match vs Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.
Related: Ryder Cup tee times and pairings
Finau hit his iron shot short on the par-3 16th but it bounced off of the wooden sleepers to around 4ft.
USA were 1 down at the time but Finau converted the putt to go all square and then he and Koepka won the last for a 1up victory.
Related: The difference between foursomes and fourballs
Watch Finau’s lucky break below:
Check out the afternoon foursomes pairings here.
Ryder Cup Tee Times And Pairings 2018
Check out who is playing with who and…
Why Are Players Wearing Yellow Ribbons At The Ryder Cup?
Players are honour Celia Barquin Arozamena at Le…
The Difference Between Fourball and Foursomes
We sum up the key differences between fourball…
Whose Ball Is Used In Foursomes At The Ryder Cup?
A big issue when it comes to the…
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels