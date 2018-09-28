Finau's birdie 2 on the par-3 16th came from a fortunate bounce

WATCH: Lucky Break Helps Finau/Koepka Beat Rose/Rahm

Tony Finau got a seriously lucky break on the 16th hole which helped he and his partner Brooks Koepka win the opening Ryder Cup match vs Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

Finau hit his iron shot short on the par-3 16th but it bounced off of the wooden sleepers to around 4ft.

USA were 1 down at the time but Finau converted the putt to go all square and then he and Koepka won the last for a 1up victory.

Watch Finau’s lucky break below:

