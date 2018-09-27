What time are the Friday morning pairings being announced?

When Is The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony?

The Ryder Cup is upon us and it all gets underway with the Opening Ceremony.

Players, Captains and Wives and Girlfriends will take to the stage as Thomas Bjorn and Jim Furyk announce their opening pairings for Friday morning.

The first session on Friday morning, where the opening tee shot will be struck at 8.10am UK time, will be fourballs as chosen by Bjorn.

The Opening Ceremony, hosted by former Premier League footballer David Ginola, will begin at 4pm UK time and is live on Sky Sports.

The Captains will unveil their first four pairings and we’ll know the matches for Friday morning.

The pairings for Friday afternoon’s session will be announced at around lunch time on Friday whilst the morning play is nearing an end.

The 2018 Ryder Cup is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in recent memory due to the sheer strength of both sides.

The United States head into the event as narrow favourites considering they have dominated Major tournaments the last few years and appear to have most of their team in good form. Additionally they only have three rookies to think about too.

Europe on the other hand has five but that should not hamper the team significantly given the class of the 12 players in the side.

It is sure to be a close affair and hopefully the quality of the golf lives up to the hype of the event.

English indie rock band The Kaiser Chiefs will play in a special 90-minute concert after the Opening Ceremony for the Ryder Cup, it has been announced.

Taking place on the 27th of September, the concert will be played in a purpose built arena at Le Golf National, and it will also feature French musician Jain.

The Opening Ceremony itself, lasting for an hour, will take place before-hand and will be hosted by former-French footballer David Ginola.