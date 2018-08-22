This year's match takes place at Le Golf National in Paris, but where is it next time?

Where Is The Ryder Cup in 2020?

The 2018 Ryder Cup takes place in continental Europe for just the second time after Valderrama hosted in 1997.

Le Golf National is the venue for the 42nd Ryder Cup – but where will the 43rd playing be held?

Next time the Ryder Cup is hosted will be 2020 and it is scheduled to be at an amazing venue in the USA.

Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, on the shores of Lake Michigan, will host the match for the first time.

The 2004, 2010 and 2015 USPGA Championship venue is a real favourite for golf fans with its links-esque nature, signature holes and near-1000 bunkers.

It has hosted three greatly entertaining USPGA Championships and the closing stretch really is brilliant, especially the par-3 17th hole and the tough 18th.

The club has two courses, the Straits and the Irish. Both were designed by Pete and Alice Dye.

The 7,790 yard Straits Course is the main one that has hosted the USPGAs and will host the Ryder Cup next time out.

The treacherous 18th hole is famous for Dustin Johnson’s ruling in 2010 where he unknowingly grounded his club in a bunker.

DJ thought it was classed as a sandy area as opposed to a bunker and was penalised one stroke to miss out on the playoff.

Martin Kaymer eventually beat Bubba Watson over a three hole aggregate playoff to win his first major.

Vijay Singh won the 2004 USPGA at Whistling Straits, beating Chris DiMarco and Justin Leonard in a playoff, and Jason Day was victorious in 2015.

Golf Digest ranks the Straits Course at Whistling Straits at 22nd in their USA Top 100 courses list.