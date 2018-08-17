Where will the Ryder Cup be held once it returns to Europe four years from now?

Where Is The Ryder Cup In 2022?

The 2018 Ryder Cup is about to begin in Paris at Le Golf National which will be only the second time the event has been held outside of Great Britain and on continental Europe.

But four years from now where will the next European Ryder Cup take place?

Well for the first time ever, the event will be held in Italy, at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

The Italian bid to host the event narrowly defeated bids from Spain and Germany.

One of the reasons Italy secured the 2022 event was because of their commitment to rejuvenating the Italian Open especially in terms of money.

In 2015, the tournament had a €1.5 million pot but that doubled in 2016 and that is going to continue to increase too.

This made the Italian bid particularly attractive to Keith Pelley, the chief executive of the European Tour who has the ambition of creating a viable alternative to the PGA Tour in the United States.

As a result, Italy won.

“We have exciting plans for the development of the European Tour,” Pelley stated. “Italy shares this ambition. Their commitment to the Italian Open will provide an inspiring benchmark.”

Situated around the 11th century Marco Simone castle, the course which hosted the 1994 Italian Open, will be completely reconstructed to become ready for the 2022 event.

Designed by Jim Fazio in the late 1980’s, his son Tom will be helping with those alterations.

Fazio said, ” I will be working with Jeremy Slassor from European Golf Design. Currently we do have some preliminary designs. We are all very excited to see the Ryder Cup going to Italy.”

