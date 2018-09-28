A woman received injuries after Koepka's drive hit her in the face on the 6th hole

Woman Hospitalised After Wayward Koepka Drive At Ryder Cup

A woman suffered injuries on day one at the Ryder Cup after being hit in the face by a wayward drive from Brooks Koepka.

The three-time major champion hit one offline on the 6th hole and it struck the woman just above her eye.

She fell to the ground and was covered in a coat whilst staff placed bandages around her injury.

Koepka was visibly shaken after the incident and gave the lady a signed glove.

She was taken to hospital and has apparently not suffered any serious injuries according to a European Tour spokesperson.

He eventually went on to win his match along with Tony Finau after the pair won the 18th hole against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

Koepka was rested for the afternoon foursomes session after the USA won the morning fourballs 3-1.