Welcome to Golf Monthly’s Tech 50, celebrating the most advanced golfing products on the market.
There was a time when golf technology constituted some pop-out legs on a golf bag or a third wheel on a trolley. Nowadays, golfing innovation has stretched beyond what many thought was possible, breaking new ground in providing solutions to golfers’ most frustrating of problems – lack of consistency and improvement.
It is only right that we celebrate the inventions that make golf easier and more enjoyable.
Perhaps you know of some of them, maybe you own one or two, but we hope there are a few listed over the page that haven’t yet come across your radar, but could well provide the light bulb moment in your pursuit of lower scores. We’ve selected 50 of the best that we feel move the needle in their respective categories.
It wasn’t possible for brands to influence our consideration or buy entry onto the list; all products are here on merit alone. Once the list had been finalised, we offered brands the opportunity to celebrate the inclusion of their product(s) and enhance their listing(s) – these feature at the top of each category header.