The Adidas Go-To Jacket has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list thanks to its performance and style at a modest price point

adidas Go-To Jacket

Price – £69.95

Tech Talk

In the Go-To, adidas has designed a jacket suitable for the majority of rounds golfers tend to play throughout the course of the year.

There is no shortage of innovation and attention to detail, the result of which makes it a super jacket to wear wherever your active lifestyle takes you.

It features water resistant fabric on the upper body and arms to prevent the ingress of water, and a fleece-lined shell for all-weather protection, as well as a droptail hem for extra coverage. Despite the warmth it provides, it’s lightweight and extremely comfortable.

Alongside protection, adidas has managed to ensure the jacket does not hinder the golf swing. It features a telescopic sleeve design for a better fit at all stages of the golf swing and articulated elbows for freedom of movement.

Completing the look, there are front zip pockets as well as an internal headphone pocket. It comes as a full or half zip with a stand-up collar and fleece cuffs, and features the large adidas Badge of Sport on the sleeve.

The various colourways make it suitable to match up with the rest of your golf wardrobe, the navy blue of which is a particularly smart.

Game Booster

There’s a lot to like about this jacket, both in terms of its performance and styling.

Golf Monthly Instruction

As the name would suggest, it will perform in a number of conditions and while other adidas layers may be preferred in more extreme winter weather, the Go-To covers will prove useful throughout the year.

The regular fit means it’s a layer that can easily be taken on and of, and such is its versatility, it works as a sporty-looking layer off the course, too. The price point is also attractive, especially given how much use it will get both on and off the fairways.