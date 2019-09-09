Adidas Tour360 XT Parley Shoe has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Adidas Tour360 XT Parley Shoe

Price: £179.95

Tech Talk

The Tour360 XT Parley earns its place in our Tech 50 list because a large part of it is made from recycled plastic waste collected from beaches and coastal communities before it reaches the ocean. It gets its name from the partnership adidas golf has entered into with environmental organization Parley for the Oceans, a global network where influential people and companies collaborate on projects to help stop ocean pollution.

The limited edition, unique ocean blue and aqua green colourway utilises repurposed and upcycled plastic waste that’s then incorporated as raw material into the upper of the footwear. This thread, spun from the recycled plastic waste from areas such as the Maldives , comprises the entire upper of the shoe.

It is built on the same eight-spike outsole with X-Traxion technology as the original leather Tour360 XT, that provides superior traction and stability.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Full-length Boost cushioning enhances comfort while the 360WRAP in the midfoot provides additional support and stability. It still comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

Game Booster

Efforts to preserve the world we live are firmly in the spotlight currently, especially when it comes to reducing the amount of single-use plastic we use and the devastation it can cause to coastal areas and the wildlife that inhabits them.

Adidas has made an effort to do something about this, without sacrificing performance in any way. We can’t fault the grip and stability you get from the outsole of this shoe, the cleats and x-shaped lugs combining to really get into the turf – helping you unleash powerful drives without the fear of your feet from slipping out from under you.

Trending On Golf Monthly

We love the mesh style upper and eye-catching use of aqua marine colours as well as the sock-like opening that boosts comfort and makes it easier to slide your foot in.

This is a truly heart-warming initiative and we hope other companies in golf follow suit.