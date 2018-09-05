The Arccos Caddie 2.0 has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list thanks to its unique use of shot data to assist with strategy

Arccos Caddie 2.0

Price – £249 including Arccos Caddie Smart Sensors

Tech Talk

Tour pros often talk about the important role and influence their caddies have on good scores. But sadly, us amateurs rarely get to benefit from this partnership, until now…

Arccos Caddie 2.0 is a next-generation artificial intelligence product said to help amateur golfers shoot lower scores through more optimum club and strategy choices.

It is powered by the Microsoft Azure cloud, which uses machine learning to interpret Arccos’ rich shot-tracking data and provide three different strategies for every shot on any hole in the world.

More than one million rounds of golf have been played using Arccos since its introduction on over 40,000 courses worldwide. It has registered 418 million GPS course-mapping data points, as well as collating 26 billion time-stamped, geotagged data points on golfer behaviours.

By using this on-course data, Arccos engineers and Microsoft’s AI scientists have been able to make a significant expansion of Arccos Caddie’s capabilities.

The Caddie 2.0 calculates these strategies by taking into account the user’s shot history, historical performance of other Arccos users, the wind and other weather conditions, elevation changes, hole geometry and hazard locations.

Users of the Arccos Caddie Smart System, which uses tags with sensors in the top of the grip to track shot locations, can gain access to Arccos Caddie 2.0 free of charge.

The strategy information Arccos Caddie 2.0 provides off the tee is legal for competition use, although other features, like elevation changes on approach shots, are not. Users can toggle the system on their phone for competition use when required.

Game Booster

Having data that scientifically proves the scoring benefit of one strategy over another is an incredible development in golf.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Efficient strategy is one area golfers often neglect and while you still have to execute the shot well to experience the benefits, knowing you’re hitting the correct club and the right time will instil a confidence over the ball that should lead to good shots more often than not.

Arccos Caddie 2.0 is very much in its infancy – it doesn’t (yet) replace the human caddie, but it is still a game-changing innovation that may well represent the future of the golf caddie at amateur level.