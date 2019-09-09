Under Armour HOVR Drive shoe has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Under Armour HOVR Drive shoe

Price: £140

Tech Talk

Under Armour’s clever wax-based HOVR cushioning material features on the inside of the foot as well as the heel. The rest of the midsole features a slightly firmer EVA material to provide more stability on the outside of the foot. This combination of hard and soft in specific areas is mirrored in the fitbed.

BUY NOW: Under Armour HOVR Drive shoe from Scottsdale Golf

The outsole includes the RST 2.0 cleats that help prevent excessive rotation of the feet during the swing. They’re also softer and more flexible to help connect with the ground and improve durability, as well as green friendliness. The HOVR Drive also features Storm technology to keep water at bay.

Game Booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

With the HOVR Drive shoe, Under Armour wanted to provide full, all-round comfort without sacrificing the responsive energy return naturally generated during the golf swing. This is done with the HOVR cushioning underfoot, which originally featured in the brand’s running shoes. It’s a soft yet responsive cushioning material that provides walking comfort as well as the ability to help golfers harness power by keeping the foot driven into the ground for longer during the swing.

It’s a little lighter than Under Armour’s signature Spieth 3 model and has a little softer feel. In short, it’s an extremely comfy shoe that is ideal if you are spending a long day on the fairways.

BUY NOW: Under Armour HOVR Drive shoe from Scottsdale Golf

The fit is slightly roomier than the Spieth 3, again to suit those looking to maximise comfort.

That being said, performance isn’t compromised, the level of support is excellent, and a high level of traction is delivered by the RST 2.0 cleats.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The HOVR Drive delivers a clean yet modern look that will match nearly any outfit you choose. Flashes of red catch the eye but really its simplicity that is the HOVR Drive’s most appealing visual feature.

These are sleek and stylish shoes that perform well in varying conditions.