The Big Max Aqua Hybrid Bag has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Big Max Aqua Hybrid Bag

Price: £229.99

Tech Talk

There are options galore when it comes to the Big Max range, one that has every type of golf bag covered – but in the Aqua Hybrid, the innovation bar has been raised.

Aimed at those who like to use their bag both on a trolley and as a carry bag, the Hybrid remains lightweight at just 2.3kg, yet offers no shortage of pocket room for apparel, accessories and valuables.

It also features a glove, towel and umbrella holder, although if the heavens open your gear will be well looked after.

This is another of the manufacturer’s bags engineered to keep your equipment dry. Featuring the new “Drop-Stop” system, the bag is constructed from 100% waterproof material with the seams and zippers sealed to prevent the ingress of water.

If carrying, the soft, ergonomically designed double Air Channel strap makes it extremely comfortable, while the footless stand mechanism and Leg Lock System are simple yet effective design features that improve usability.

It’s this kind of attention to detail that makes the Aqua Hybrid such an attractive product. With five stylish colour options, Big Max also embraces the fact that a golf bag is not just a golf bag.

Game Booster

Big Max has well and truly banished the notion that golf bags are really just cumbersome pieces of equipment lacking style.

This is a bag for all seasons, lightweight despite its many pockets, but high-performing too, perfect for golfers who get out in all conditions.

Golf Monthly Instruction

By keeping the clubs dry, grip won’t become a problem, which makes a waterproof bag such as this a very worthwhile investment.

By considering that trolleys are a preference for a large number of golfers, the design team at Big Max has also endured it can double up as a cart bag – giving it a big tick for versatility.