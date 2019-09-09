Big Max AQUA TCS has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Big Max AQUA TCS

Price: £199.99

Tech Talk

The Big Max AQUA TCS is a six-wheel travel cover that combines Big Max waterproof technology with the innovative Travel Connection System (TCS).

Big Max AQUA technology uses 100% waterproof material, waterproof zips and sealed seams while the excellent Travel Connection System turns two pieces of luggage into one via a connection system that fits to any wheeled suitcase.

The AQUA TCS also features EZ-UP loading technology for upright loading and an internal bag fix system to keep clubs safe and secure throughout transit.

With additional space from 2 shoe pockets the TCS offers style, storage, protection and practicality

If you’re travelling with golf clubs, you want to be sure that they are safe and secure in transit – nobody wants to arrive at their golfing destination to find their driver in two parts. This superb travel cover will help allay your travel concerns. It’s extremely solid and durable with excellent padding and protection, the clubs are firmly fixed internally and there’s plenty of space for other items to add further cushioning. It’s fully waterproof with taped seams and waterproof zips, and it comes with external shoe bag. It’s a pretty robust piece of kit and it’s hard to believe it actually only weighs 4kg.

Available in four colour options, it also looks the business and it will clearly stand up to the rigours of air travel.

It’s very easy to manoeuvre as you’re making your way around various airports thanks to the wheels on both base and bottom. The Travel Connection System is incredibly simple yet highly effective. It attaches the AQUA to any wheeled suitcase and allows you to take both with ease.

Overall, the Big Max AQUA TCS is a very impressive piece of kit. It’s solid and stylish and will help you keep your precious clubs safe as you travel for golf.