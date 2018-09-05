The Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley

Price – £299.99

Tech Talk

You won’t find a smaller push trolley, or any type of trolley for that matter, in its folded down state than the Blade IP from Big Max. When disassembled, it has a depth of just 12.5cm, which makes it easy to store in the tightest of spaces – like under your clubs in the car boot or even on top of the parcel shelf.

BUY NOW: Big Max Blade IP Push Trolley from Amazon

The frame itself is now rounded and has an anodised metallic finish, which gives it greater durability, and comes in a choice of five colours.

You also need to consider the German engineering on the Blade IP, which means it offers an incredibly smooth yet stable ride over the most undulating of terrain thanks to the bearings on the wheels, while the design of the base ensures your bag remains secured in place and doesn’t wobble excessively.

The handle console itself is packed full of useful features, including easy-access holders for your scorecard, pencil, balls, tees and drinks bottle, and the height of the handle can be adjusted depending on your preference.

To top it all off, there’s a foot brake that keeps the trolley locked in place when playing your shot from a sloping lie.

Game Booster

This trolley is a godsend for those less prone to keep their boot tidy. You can get it to course without having to remove the junk that has built up and store it in the tiniest of spaces in the home or garage without the other half noticing it’s there.

Golf Monthly Instruction

On the course, the biggest compliment you can pay this trolley is that you don’t really notice it. It’s extremely lightweight, making it surprisingly easy to transport your golf bag up and down hills, helped by the smooth, efficient wheels and robust frame.

All your golfing paraphernalia is easily accessible in front of you, housed in the handle console within easy reach. An excellent offering indeed.