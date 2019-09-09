Bushnell Pro XE has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Bushnell Pro XE

Price: £449.99

Tech Talk

This high-spec laser rangefinder comes with a number of key features; ‘Slope with Elements’, factors in temperature and altitude as well as slope to give golfers the most precise compensated distances ever. It’s easily switched off for use in competition.

Bushnell’s Jolt feature delivers a vibrating burst when the flag has been detected, and a red ring that flashes as Jolt vibrates to give maximum certainty that you have locked onto the pin.

The rangefinder has a 500+ yard range, 7x magnification and an enhanced ultra-bright backlight display. It is fully waterproof and comes with a new premium carry case complete with a clip for your golf bag and belt loop attachment.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Game Booster

This super-stable rangefinder will give you accurate yardages to the flag and to other points on the course, helping you to select the right club at the right time. It’s very easy to use, just point and click. The range is excellent and the magnified, backlit view through the scope is extremely clear.

A little extra weight has been added to the Pro XE making it very stable, even in windier conditions, and you’ll find you can pick out pretty small targets even at relatively long distances. It’s quicker to use than a GPS unit and it allows you to be absolutely sure on distances and to pick out any target you wish.

Trending On Golf Monthly

A useful feature is a magnetic mount that allows the rangefinder to be secured to a cart or trolley.

The Pro XE is ideal for golfers who want fast distances to specific points. Taking into account new factors that influence the distance the ball will travel should give you a greater chance of hitting your iron shots closer.

However, these features aren’t legal for competition use, so if you play a lot of medals and Stablefords then remember to turn them off!