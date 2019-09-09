Ecco Biom Cool Pro Shoe has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Ecco Biom Cool Pro Shoe

Price: £210

Tech Talk

Famous for its spikeless footwear, Danish company Ecco has combined two innovative technologies to take the performance found in its Biom Cool Pro shoe to new heights.

The fusion of Ecco’s Biom and Gore-Tex Surround technology creates complete breathable comfort. It is built on Ecco’s exclusive Biom Natural Last to provide an anatomical fit supporting the natural form of your foot. This also creates a low-to-the-ground sole structure to enhance ground responsiveness.

The Tri-Fi-Grip outsole ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support. By using ultra-durable T.PU, it withstands wear on and off the course, without affecting performance.

Gore-Tex Surround is a technology that features a TPU Exhaust Grid built into the midsole of the shoe with larger, angled openings, scoops air in and channels it directly to the sole of the foot while also allowing moisture and heat to escape. This combination provides breathability and 100 per cent waterproofing from the first tee to the last green and beyond.

Game Booster

Many will remember the Cool Pro shoe for its eye-catching design that perhaps wasn’t to everyone’s taste. The Biom Cool Pro is unquestionably more refined visually and features the hybrid sole that offers the off-course versatility while still providing ample grip and golf-specific performance.

The fit is snug without feeling overly tight while underfoot, there’s a nice spring in your step from the rebound of the underfoot cushioning. There’s a nice combination of stability with flexibility and when testing in hot conditions, we didn’t notice a significant build up of sweat inside the shoe.

The Gore-Tex protection means your feet will stay dry when the weather takes a turn for the worst and the styling blends tradition with modern thanks to the rich two-tone Yak leather uppers with diamond perforations, the brown leather details and the range of colours available. There are also some reflective touches to enhance the sporty, athletic look.