The Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list thanks to its innovative sole design

Ecco Biom Hybrid 3

Price: £190

Tech Talk

Ecco Golf has been at the forefront of golf shoe innovation for many years, manufacturing some of the most comfortable products in what has become an extremely competitive marketplace.

Its latest ground-breaking technology is the new Tri-Fi-Grip outsole, and comes on the back of a period of extensive data analysis in the Ecco Golf lab. For Ecco, it was about ‘multi-purpose zonal performance’, the designers splitting the outsole into parts to bring about maximum performance benefits.

The result of this is enhanced performance across three main segments: stability, durability and rotational support.

Lateral stability throughout the swing has been improved, while the middle part of the outsole focuses on delivering exceptional walking comfort round after round. The rotational section has been designed to optimise the movement in the forefoot through slim, rounded lugs, which promote fast and easy rotation during the swing.

As ever, maximising comfort represents a huge part of Ecco’s manufacturing philosophy and a soft-feeling Racer Yak upper provides supreme breathability and durability. In addition, a removable Ortholite inlay sole offers long-term cushioning, moisture management and the option of extra width.

Gore-Tex waterproof protection, guaranteed for three years, remains a significant factor, while three new colour combinations have recently been added to enhance the shelf appeal even further.

Game Booster

The rise in popularity of spikeless golf shoes has been dramatic in recent years, but it’s not just about having a pair of stylish-looking shoes that can be worn off the course as well as on it.

Golf Monthly Instruction

A great deal of thought has gone into delivering the best possible stability, and the engineering in what Ecco calls the ‘Zone 3’ section allows golfers to experience a seamless rotation through the swing, so power is not compromised.

Every aspect of performance has been considered, and there’s also the option of a Boa (£200) closure system for optimum fit as well as three new colours to choose from in the new Autumn/Winter 18/19 range.