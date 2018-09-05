The FlightScope Mevo has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

FlightScope Mevo

Price: £550

Tech Talk

Global high-tech company, FlightScope describes Mevo as a portable multi-sport radar for athletes to practice with a purpose. It’s certainly that and despite being the size of a mobile phone, it’s packed full of features.

Set up is easy and the app is free to download. Then you’re ready to go. The Mevo gets the data from the first few feet of flight and then calculates the totals. ‘M’ is for measure your numbers, which come in the form of ball speed, club speed, smash factor, vertical launch angle, carry distance, height, time and spin rate.

‘E’ is for evaluate your game, and this is where a teaching professional can help make sense of the data. Only by interpreting this correctly will users be able to take their game to the next level. Mevo connects wirelessly via Bluetooth and its features are user friendly, making it easy to put a game improvement plan in place.

‘V’ is for visualise your improvement and ‘O’ for optimize your performance. Real-time performance data can be combined with video replays captured on a phone, a useful tool for coaches but also for the golfers who likes to share their good and bad swings with fellow golf nuts.

Game Booster

Tools like this can prove very powerful in a number of ways. For more serious golfers determined on taking their game to the next level, the data can transform their practice sessions.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Whether it’s the short game, irons, or long game, all the key numbers are measured to give golfers the platform to improve. During the winter months, when you’re not out on the course so much, this might just be your most important bit of kit.

This technology comes at a fraction of the price of most launch monitors, too, but can be just as effective.