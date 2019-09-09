FootJoy Fury shoe has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

FootJoy Fury shoe

Price: £150

Tech Talk

Designed from the inside-out, features of the FootJoy Fury include:

Trufit Inner Sleeve – a tongue system that wraps around the top of the foot to stop it moving laterally.

The dual layer fitbed comprising two densities of foam: a memory foam layer that returns energy and the other which moulds to your foot over time.

The EVA outsole resists flexing in the lateral direction but flexes from front-to-back to aid walking comfort, while a FlexGrid system attaches the laces to the midsole for a more locked-in fit.

Nine Softspikes Pulsar cleats combine with TPU nubs to provide grip while the waterproof, full grain leather upper is combined with mesh sections to save weight.

Game Booster

The FootJoy Fury shoe is a sporty, athletic offering targeting the young or young-at-heart golfer with a focus on comfort without any sacrificing of performance.

When you take your first steps, you’ll notice the soft feel and a snug fit, you’ll have a spring in your step as you head for the tee.

The padding around the ankle is noticeable and welcome, as is the mesh section at the front of the shoe, which stops any creasing of the leather along the line where your toes flex

This strategically-placed mesh section means Fury should last a little longer and be easier to clean thanks to the neoprene coating.

If you’re planning a long day on the links, this lightweight shoe delivers exceptional comfort and the various technologies provide exceptional padding, support and stability.

The grip and traction on offer is excellent and, overall, you’ll feel well supported and steady in almost all ground conditions.

The shoe is fully waterproof so will keep you dry in challenging conditions but it’s light enough to also work well on hotter days. Overall, it’s a good-looking, versatile, performance shoe.