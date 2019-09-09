FootJoy HydroKnit Pullover has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

FootJoy HydroKnit Pullover

Price: £180

Tech Talk

The FJ HydroKnit is an all-in-one waterproof pullover made from a three-layer bonded knit fabric that is both stretchable and highly breathable. It has a 15,000mm Waterproof (WP) rating, which means if you placed a square tube with inner dimensions of 1” x 1” over a piece of the fabric, you could fill it with water to a height of 15,000 mm (49.2 feet) before water would begin to leak through.

It also boasts a DWR finish that beads water away, an elastic waistband, adjustable cuffs, an inside pocket for your phone or scorecard and a waterproof chest zipper.

It comes with a three-year waterproof guarantee and in three colours

Game Booster

The majority of tour players and amateur golfers don’t like playing in the rain, and they certainly don’t like playing wearing a jacket. The perception is that it restricts their swing, often feels bulky because it doesn’t fit especially well and is noisy. They’re also an expensive investment for something you probably won’t end up wearing that much and might spend much of its life stuffed in the bottom of your golf bag gathering creases!

But FootJoy believes it has come with a solution to this problem through the creation of the HydroKnit. It combines the performance and protection of a woven waterproof with the comfort, stretch and feel of a knit garment. So you feel comfortable when wearing it, but get the protection you need should the weather take a turn for the worst.

It’s the pullover’s style and versatility that really stands out for us. For those days when there’s a chance of rain and you don’t want to take a risk, it’s ideal. With the three colour choices available, all with eye-catching, modern style, it has the ability to match multiple outfits and become your go-to product for the unpredictable British weather all-year round.