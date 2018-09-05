The Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch Monitor has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Foresight Sports GCQuad Launch Monitor

Price: £13,990 (ex VAT)

Tech Talk

California-based Foresight Sports unveiled its GCQuad in January 2017 following the success of the GC2.

The new quadrascopic launch monitor, designed for everyday use by club fitters, instructors, players and coaches, delivers even more accurate ball and club data with the use of four ultra-high speed cameras. It provides users comprehensive feedback straight after impact, giving golfers the best chance of improving their performance all the way through the bag.

The four cameras capture 200 pictures during impact from four different perspectives, which allows features of the club and ball to be pinpointed, providing millimetre accurate strike and shot data within seconds.

As well as ball data, the GCQuad feeds back club information, including path, lie angle, angle of attack and strike location. With Essential Putter Analysis, users now have the opportunity to analyse their complete putting performance, with data such as speed, path, face to path, lie, loft and angle of attack.

What’s more, golfers can take the stylish-looking unit to the range and set it up easily, without hassle, and hit balls safe in the knowledge their data is being stored in a cloud ready to be analysed at a later date. With a hitting area six times larger than GC2, the GCQuad is one very hot product.

Game Booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

Using the GCQuad, professionals can help you interpret your own data, unless you have a sound understanding yourself, but everything is there right in front of you explaining what’s happening when your club strikes the ball.

However you use the device, making sense of the numbers behind your slice, or what causes too much spin on your driver to sap vital yardage, for example, will enable you to make significant changes and transform your game. With putting data also available, users can put their whole game under the microscope.