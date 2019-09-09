Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry Jacket has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry Jacket

Price: £250

Tech Talk

Weighing just 174 grams, this is the lightest rain jacket ever made by Galvin Green. The lightness is possible thanks to the unrivalled Gore-Tex membrane being placed on the outside, without a face fabric for the first time. This enables water to bead off the surface, creating minimal chilling effect and a much faster dry-off time. It’s extremely breathable and totally windproof.

BUY NOW: Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry Jacket from Scottsdale Golf

Having the Gore-Tex membrane on the outside also eliminates friction during the golf swing and it means the jacket takes up minimal space inside the golf bag when folded down for storage.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Game Booster

Galvin Green represents a benchmark of performance. Their products always deliver the highest levels of comfort and protection and they consistently push the boundaries to create new technologies and designs that will help golfers play their best in all weathers.

This jacket delivers on a number of levels. Firstly, the beading effect on the outer layer Gore-Tex is really quite incredible and rain will fall off it like water from a duck’s back. Secondly, being so lightweight and frictionless, it allows for exceptional freedom of movement through the golf swing. Thirdly, it’s so minimal that it folds up to barely nothing and will take up very little space in the bag. There can be few items of golfing equipment that can be stowed in such a small space yet deliver such levels of performance improvement.

Trending On Golf Monthly

BUY NOW: Galvin Green Ashton Shakedry Jacket from Scottsdale Golf

Available in two colour options, the Ashton Shakedry is a sleek and stylish looking jacket. With shaped sleeves for easy movement, elastic binding on the cuffs, drawstring at the hem, water-repellent zippers and a chest pocket, it’s an attractive and highly-functional garment.

Galvin Green continues to deliver at the very highest level of golfing attire and this jacket represents the next step in waterproof technology.