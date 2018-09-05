The Galvin Green Interface-1 Lance Jacket has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list because of its performance and versatility

Galvin Green Interface-1 Lance Jacket

Price – £220

Tech Talk

Galvin Green believes the Lance Interface-1 is so versatile that it’s the jacket golfers can, and should, wear during 95 out of 100 rounds.

This is thanks to state-of-the-art fabrics providing protection without sacrificing that all-important golf specific performance.

Not only is the Lance extremely thin and lightweight, but it is also windproof and water repellent, making it suitable for a light passing shower.

The material itself is also very soft and stretchy, ensuring it doesn’t restrict your range of motion during the swing.

The Lance is the full-zip version and it boasts a sleeve pocket, repositioned side seam for greater comfort and an elastic drawstring at the hem.

Game Booster

Having tested the Lance, we’re in agreement with Galvin Green that it can be worn in a variety of temperatures and weather conditions.

It’s ideal to combat the morning chill on a summer’s day, but also comes into its own in the wind and when spring or autumn temperatures drop.

The thin fabric makes it easier to combine the jacket with other products, like a base layer or fleece-style mid layer underneath for warmth or a waterproof jacket on top if the heavens really open.

The two features that stood out to us were how lightweight it is – you barely feel like you’re wearing anything on top of your polo shirt – and the breathability.

At no point did we feel like we were ever going to overheat in this jacket, even when the sun came out during a summer’s day.

We also like the elasticated cuffs and softness of the fabric, all contributing to what is a pleasant user experience thanks to a tailored fit that will allow golfers to focus on their game instead of letting the conditions affect them.

We’d have preferred pockets on the abdomen area rather than the arm, but this is a very minor complaint.

When you consider how well it performs as well as how stylish it looks (six other colour choices are available) the Interface-1 Lance jacket could and should be the jacket you play golf in most of the time.