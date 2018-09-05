The Garmin Approach CT10 has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Garmin Approach CT10

Price – £259.99 for set of 14 trackers or £69.99 for three tracker starter set

Tech Talk

Garmin has been at the forefront of GPS technology since the company was established in 1989 and they are now a leading force in the golf distance measuring device market.

The CT10 is an automatic shot tracking system that gives the user a huge amount of data on all their shots from driver down to putter.

The trackers fit in the end of each club and pair with compatible Garmin golf watches to automatically track each stroke, including shot locations and distances.

Data is collected on each shot struck with a club fitted with a tracker and this builds a picture of your game that can be analysed, allowing you to better understand your strengths and weaknesses and identify areas for improvement.

Stats for each club with a sensor installed will show up on your Garmin watch when you pull that club out of the bag.

Add the Garmin Golf app to your compatible smartphone to gather key stats and data you can use to help you work to improve your game. Review your stats in the app for accuracy to the fairway or green and for drives, approach shots, chip shots and putting.

Game Booster

The lightweight sensors attach securely to the end of a club’s grip and they don’t alter the club’s playing characteristics, so you won’t notice they’re there.

The data that is collected is extensive and having the ability to analyse your statistics, even to make comparisons to other players in your group, gives you a great understanding of where your game could improve.

Keeping data over a period of time also allows you to identify changing trends in your game and to adapt to those. It’s an excellent tool and one that can give you a brilliant insight into your golf game.