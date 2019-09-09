Garmin Approach G80 has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Garmin Approach G80

Price: £449.99

Tech Talk

The Garmin Approach G80 is more than just a GPS device, it’s also a launch monitor. The G80 delivers standard yardages on over 41,000 pre-loaded courses, and has features such as Garmin’s PlaysLike Distance, giving you distances to the target, adjusted for uphill or downhill shots, which can be easily turned off for tournament play. Green View allows you to zoom in on the green to get precise yardages according to wherever the pin is on the day.

Then, as a launch monitor it’s able to track club head speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing tempo and estimated distance. It also works with the free Garmin Golf app, letting you compete, compare and connect with fellow golfers.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Game Booster

The Garmin Approach G80 can help your game in a number of ways. Firstly, it’s an excellent GPS device giving clear and accurate yardages on over 41,000 pre-loaded courses. The sunlight-readable touch screen is receptive and you can point to any spot on the hole map for detailed yardage information.

The PlaysLike Distance tool is a useful one outside competition to give you a great feel for the effect of slope on yardages. Pinpointer shows where the green is on blind holes and you can zoom into the green to get accurate yardages to the flag. The G80 gives you all the on-course information you could ever need.

Trending On Golf Monthly

And then, it’s also a launch monitor! Garmin’s radar technology allows you to track club head speed, ball speed, smash factor, swing tempo and estimated distance – All great information to help you when practising. There are also games and practice modes that will help you improve – check the tempo of your swing or compete against friends or other golfers anywhere in the world.

This is an excellent “two in one” product, both GPS unit and launch monitor.