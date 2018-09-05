The Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch

Price: £399.99

Tech Talk

The Approach S60 features a sunlight readable touchscreen display that intuitively integrates CourseView mapping and yardages in full colour. Precise yardages to greens, hazards and doglegs are there with a quick glance, giving users few excuses when it comes to executing sound course management.

However, there are a number of features present you’d normally only expect with a handheld device or laser. Green View means users can view the outline of the green and manually position the pin to get an exact yardage. Meanwhile, the PlaysLike feature considers elevation changes to calculate what any given distance will play like.

It also features SwingTempo that measures the relationship between upswing and downswing, and Tempo Training that uses a 3:1 ratio and gives user vibrations to synchronize mechanics and fine-tune their swing tempo. It can be paired with Garmin’s TruSwing sensor to provide data that users can work with in order to improve their swing.

Paired with the free Garmin Connect mobile app and even more information becomes available, such as daily steps and calories burned, plus users can retrieve weather forecast data and access texts and emails. It also opens up a world of extra features, one of which is the opportunity to compete against fellow players on the same course.

Game Booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

Garmin continues to push the boundaries of innovation with its golf GPS watches. The Approach is no ordinary watch and with its sleek design and numerous non-golf features, its appeal extends beyond the course. On it, though, and it provides all the crucial yardages and extra detail golfers require to navigate a course without encountering card-wrecking trouble.

It’s simple to use, but under the surface there are numerous other fun features ready to be explored. The fact that it also provides the user with swing data – which could be shared with a pro for analysis – only strengthens its appeal.