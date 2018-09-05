The Garmin Approach X40 has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list as one of the best wearable GPS devices on the market

Garmin Approach X40

Price: £199.99

Tech Talk

Garmin’s Approach X40 offers game-changing GPS in a slim, stylish band. It doubles up as a fitness band with Garmin Elevate (heart-rate monitoring) and activity tracking, encouraging users to stay active with gentle reminders and alerts.

On the course, it displays precise distances to the front, centre and back of the green, as well as hazards, plus users can manually move the pin placement to get an exact distance reading.

BUY NOW: Garmin Approach X40 from Amazon

One of its key features is AutoShot game tracker that tracks shots along the fairway and measures distances for post-round analysis on Garmin Connect, a tool that can help identify strengths and weaknesses in your game and track improvements. Golfers are able to access all their stats, including longest drives, putts per round, greens in regulation and much more. It also pairs with the optional Garmin TruSwing golf club sensor to provide users with key swing metrics in real time.

It comes preloaded with over 40,000 courses worldwide and can receive smart notifications for incoming calls, texts and emails. What’s more, it’s very easy on the eye with its slim, lightweight design. The touchscreen is high resolution and sunlight-readable. In GPS mode it can last up to 10 hours.

Game Booster

The versatility of this band gives users super value for money. It’s a unit as beneficial on the golf course, as it is on the roads, very useful for runners and cyclists, too. Considering its size, the band provides more than enough data to help golfers navigate the course.

Golf Monthly Instruction

What it might lack features-wise compared to a handheld or laser, it makes up for in abundance with style and its versatility as a fitness device. This is one of its major selling points, but with a host of additional information available via Garmin Connect, it offers a great deal of assistance after 18 holes, too.