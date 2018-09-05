The GolfBoard has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

GolfBoard

Price: Hire price set by golf club (not for individual sale)

Tech Talk

A great number of golfers will remain loyal to carrying their clubs for as long as they play the game, but there’s no denying electric trolleys have increased in popularity as golfers have acknowledged their short and long-term benefits.

However, trolleys now have company – and it comes in the form of the GolfBoard. ‘Surfing’ the fairways may not appeal to everyone, but there’s a reason why it was awarded Best New Product at the PGA Merchandise Show in 2014.

Powered by an environmentally friendly lithium-ion battery, the GolfBoard is a fully electric vehicle, driven by front and back gearboxes providing power to all four wheels.

The operator uses a one-touch thumb throttle to control speed, which can be set to a maximum. Having been specifically designed for golf course use, it has been engineered to make the smallest possible degree of turf impact.

Crucially, every safety factor has been taken into consideration with an on-board computer monitoring speed and controlling braking. Meanwhile, GolfBoard’s Spring Deck technology aids suspension and flex, something that can be adjusted to account for the weight of the user, while shock absorbers help ensure a smooth ride.

Game Booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

For golf clubs and players looking for a bit of extra theatre, GolfBoard certainly offers a unique experience on the fairways. Using one can speed up play and give you something to talk about well after your round, but long-term it can also help golf’s image and attract new players to the game.

Out on the course, it also provides the legs with a good workout, although it’s easy to get used to and as users become more confident, its settings can be adjusted. It may be a while until you see one at your golf club, but don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.