GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Watch has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Watch

Price: £299.99

Tech Talk

The new AIM series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable. The Aim W10 watch has a full-colour 1.3” touch screen display, plus green undulation and slope-adjusted distance readings (where available) to give the golfer better, real-life views and more control around the course. There are also excellent new zoom in/out functions around the green.

BUY NOW: GolfBuddy Aim W10 Watch from Discount Golf Store

Manual pin placement allows you to check yardages to targets and hazards and make use of the dual arc distance readings. With a 13-hour battery life in Golf Mode, there’s also a digital scorecard and you can sync via Bluetooth to smartphone.

Game Booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

The importance of having a reliable GPS system is not to be underestimated. To know for sure, from any point on the golf course, how far you have to cover and what lies in your immediate path gives huge confidence and allows you to play with freedom. Unlike with a laser it doesn’t matter if a hill or trees are in your path, you will know exactly how far you have to cover.

Golf Buddy has long been one of the innovators in this sector and their incredible range of products provides evidence of this. The Aim W10 is Golf Buddy’s most advanced smart GPS golf watch to date and it’s very impressive.

BUY NOW: GolfBuddy Aim W10 Watch from Discount Golf Store

The watch is water resistant and it’s important to note how comfortable the Aim W10 is to wear – you won’t notice it on your wrist. But the convenience is there for quick reference.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The accuracy is excellent and with 40,000 courses preloaded, there’s a huge amount of information at your fingertips.

Overall, this is a product that will suit any golfer looking for quick and reliable yardage and course information. It’s durable, practical and possessing excellent battery life. It’s comfortable to wear, connective and easily updated. It’s an excellent product.