Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf Watch has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf Watch

Price: £26,000

Tech Talk

With no fewer than 358 components, this beautiful Swiss-made Hublot watch is the ultimate in luxury golfing accessories. It’s a fully mechanical golf watch that counts your score and keeps note of the hole you are playing.

Featuring a 45mm carbon fiber outer casing with grey Texalium upper layer and six H-shaped polished titanium black PVP screws, it’s a stunning looking watch.

BUY NOW: Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf watch from Amazon

The inner casing features crystal sapphire with anti-reflective treatment while the dial is matt black with satin-finished rhodium plated appliques and hands with white luminescent.

It’s self-winding with a power reserve of 72 hours and is water resistant to a depth of 100 metres.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Game Booster

First thing to say about this watch is that it’s quite an investment, with an RRP of £26,000. But you are paying for pure quality. Hublot are Swiss watchmakers with the finest reputation and this beautiful timepiece is clear evidence of their exceptional skill in design and innovation.

With a striking finish in black, grey and satin with flashes of colour, the Big Bang UNICO Golf blends classic styling with a more contemporary edge. Every detail of this watch from the accuracy of the craftsmanship to the comfort of the strap and buckle has been so carefully thought out and executed; it really is something of a work of art.

BUY NOW: Hublot Big Bang Unico Golf watch from Amazon

The mechanism is fabulous and incredibly satisfying as you easily click through your score and move on each hole with one simple motion.

With the anti-reflective treatment, it’s easy to keep track of both score and time, even on the sunniest days.

Trending On Golf Monthly

The UNICO self-winding movement is proven to be one of the best on the market and the 72-hour power reserve is impressive.

This is a beautiful thing and, for those lucky enough to have sufficient funds, it’s the ultimate golfing luxury accessory.