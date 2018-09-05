The Mizuno Breath Thermo BioGear Base Layer has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Mizuno Breath Thermo BioGear Base layer

Price – £58

Tech Talk

An effective golf base layer is a must have, especially during the colder months. Quite simply, without one your winter golf is going to be quite uncomfortable.

However, you needn’t let the biting cold prevent you from getting out in near-freezing conditions, nor does adding layers have to affect your golf swing.

Originally designed for skiwear, Mizuno’s Breath Thermo yarn not only insulates, it creates additional warmth by capturing escaping vapour molecules. Micro oscillation then creates heat-generating energy, which increases the base layer’s temperature to warm the body.

This ‘Heat Generating Technology’ has made this a base layer a popular choice across a range of winter sports. Crafted with long sleeves, a round neck, flat lock seams and mesh panelling, it offers a lightweight, slim fit which is also highly breathable.

The fabric is perfectly suited as an unrestrictive body layer which means it works with the golf swing. The same technology features in a number of Mizuno’s garments, helping golfers to stay warm, comfortable and fully focused on their game when the temperate drops.

Game Booster

Base layers are often overlooked, perhaps because a club sweater or premium jacket make for more exciting purchases.

However, an effective base layer will perform round after round, proving its worth throughout the colder months.

A base layer and polo combination even works well in those chilly spring mornings, without the need for a heavier layer. Mizuno’s Breath Thermo is made from a very clever heat-generating fabric that will reduce the need for a combination of layers.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Once warn, it will become a go-to garment that will take the edge off those bitterly cold first few holes in those winter matches.

The fabric has proved popular in other extreme winter sports where freedom of movement is crucial, so you can be sure your golf swing won’t be hindered.