Mizuno Shaft Optimizer 3D has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Not available to buy

Tech Talk

The latest Mizuno Shaft Optimizer (Optimizer 3D) is the third instalment of Mizuno’s superb shaft selector technology. First launched in 2010, this new version represents a great step forward in the quality and level of information delivered.

The Optimizer fits onto any shaft and takes measurements through the golf swing. Using Bluetooth it then feeds that data to an app where it can be easily analysed and used to fit the player with a shaft that suits the speed and tempo of their swing. The new Optimizer 3D also looks at other factors to determine optimum lie angle and thereby provides total fitting data.

Game Booster

The importance of custom fitting for all golfers has become fully apparent in recent seasons. Formerly the preserve of Tour players, technology has advanced to allow all amateur golfers the chance to ensure the equipment they are using is right for their games.

Mizuno’s Shaft Optimizer is one of the simplest, yet most effective tools out there for delivering a comprehensive custom fit quickly and clearly.

The latest model has new features giving even more information to allow an expert to deliver a more complete fit.

The 3D has an in-built gyroscope that allows the measurement of 40 different parameters, now, significantly, allowing it to measure “dynamic lie angle” removing the need for traditional lie boards. This new data gives a great image of how the player delivers the club at impact.

Basically then, the Optimizer will not only select the correct shaft for swing speed and tempo but will also determine whether a player requires a flat or upright lie and whether shafts should be standard, longer or shorter. It will provide a full and accurate fitting that will give you huge confidence that the clubs in your bag are right for you.