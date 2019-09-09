Motocaddy AquaFlex stand bag has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Motocaddy AquaFlex stand bag

Price: £199.99

Tech Talk

The versatile AquaFlex stand bag is 100% waterproof, lightweight at 2.2kg and features a fully-adjustable quick-release carry strap and a swivel buckle with ‘Smart Fit’ technology, which allows the strap to automatically re-balance when carrying.

The ‘rear stand lock’ holds the legs in place when attached to a trolley and the bag is kept firmly in-place by the brand’s Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system that removes the need for a lower bag strap.

BUY NOW: Motocaddy Aquaflex stand bag from JamGolf

Thermo-sealed zips and heat-welded seams protect the bag from the elements and there are five spacious pockets.

Other features include five full-length dividers, waterproof rain hood, towel and accessory hook, internal umbrella sleeve and external beverage pouch.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Game Booster

The AquaFlex stand bag provides great evidence of Motocaddy’s ability to think laterally. The company is known for their superb electric trollies and this excellent stand bag is an example of their successful diversification. The AquaFlex is their first ever stand bag, but it has been designed to fit perfectly onto any Motocaddy trolley.

If you prefer to carry, the bag is lightweight and the ‘Smart Fit’ technology ensures the weight is always evenly balanced between both shoulders. It’s comfy and stable with clubs easily accessible from the five full-length dividers.

BUY NOW: Motocaddy Aquaflex stand bag from JamGolf

If you want to use the trolley, the bag fits to a Motocaddy trolley far more securely than a standard stand bag would thanks to the excellent Easilock system.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Carry or cart, the bag performs superbly well. It will help you keep kit dry on wet days thanks to its impressive construction and the ample storage allows you to take all the equipment you might need.

Available in grey with three accent colours, blue, green and red, the Motocaddy AquaFlex is a stylish, durable and versatile bag, that can fulfil a range of golfing requirements.