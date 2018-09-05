The Motocaddy GPS App has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Motocaddy GPS App

Price: Free

Tech Talk

Both on and off the golf course it seems we are becoming increasingly more reliant on our smartphones. This is not necessarily a bad thing as they offer a host of useful apps and features that make our life and golf easier and more enjoyable.

One such example of this is Motocaddy’s GPS app. It’s free of charge and has been downloaded by over 55,000 golfers with over half a million rounds played using it.

Many will have done so to get the full functionality of the M5 and S5 Connect electric trolleys, which pair to the phone via Bluetooth to transfer the distance information to the trolley’s screen on the handle. Many golfers though have chosen to use the app for its no-nonsense GPS distances as well as its impressive level of detail and features.

Game Booster

Once the course you’re on out of the 40,000+ it has access to has been located, you’ll be greeted with a full colour aerial view of the first hole. A moveable pointer allows you to see the distance to any point on that hole, as well as how far it would be to the centre of the green. For your approach shot, you’re able to zoom into the green for a clearer view while you can also measure your shots and time your round.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The screen also displays the hole number, its par and there’s also the option of a power save mode for those short on phone battery. To us, it’s no wonder the Motocaddy app has become such a popular choice.

It is quick to update when you get to your ball and gives enough detail to allow you to pick the right club and shot without bamboozling you with information overload. For convenience, you can invest in a phone cradle for your trolley and remember that many electric trolleys come with a USB charging port to ensure you still have battery life left for the 19th hole.