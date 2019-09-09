Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

Motocaddy M-Tech Electric Trolley

Price: 1,199.99

Tech Talk

The limited-edition Motocaddy M-Tech heads up the compact-folding M-Series range. It is top of the pile thanks to its super-lightweight, high-capacity Lithium battery and next-generation, high power 28V electronics.

It is also bursting with game-enhancing functions, like Automatic Downhill Control, an electronic parking brake, plus the simple compact folding system and space-saving inverted wheels to help achieve a significantly reduced folded footprint.

The brand’s exclusive Easilock bag-to-trolley connection system, which removes the need for a lower bag strap, is also included. Other standout features include three distance measurements (Drive, Round and Life); a USB charging port; Adjustable Distance Control (up to 60-yards); a CartLock security pin code; Advanced battery meter; a clock and round timer; a simple, fully-adjustable handle height, plus nine speed settings, which allows the trolley to move at the perfect walking pace.

Golf Monthly Instruction

To top it off, it comes with a three-year trolley warranty (five-year warranty on the battery).

Game Booster

Some golfers want a trolley that gets their clubs from point A to point B with the minimum of fuss while other want to get their in style. The M-Tech is unquestionably for the latter golfer, delivering a premium, luxurious electric trolley experience.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Everything about the M-Tech screams cutting edge, from the polished chrome detailing to the hand-stiched leather handle grips and the carbon fibre styling. The wheels catch your eye too with their bespoke all-terrain tread even boasting the Motocaddy logo.

It’s clear no expense has been spared, which is why it comes in at the top end of the price range, but given the number of useful features along with the premium touches, it is more than justified. If you crave the latest and greatest golf gear and like being the talk of your fourball, the Motocaddy M-Tech should be high up on your list of products to save up for.