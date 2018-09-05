The Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder

Price: £499.99

Tech Talk

Some of the most significant advancements in technology so far as distance measuring devices are concerned, have come in the laser category.

Nikon’s Coolshot Pro Stabilized is no different, and while the technology comes at a price, it gives golfers the means to access accurate distances faster and easier than ever before.

BUY NOW: Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder

It features the stability of the Coolshot 80’s vibration reduction in a more streamlined design, helping golfers find their target faster.

Locked On Technology means overlapping targets are never an issue, with a green circle confirming the target, which means users aren’t guessing at the flag and getting an ‘incorrect’ reading.

Meanwhile, ID Technology calculates incline and decline to display a slope-adjusted distance for how far the user should hit their ball.

BUY NOW: Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder

When this function is not in use, a green lamp flashes to let others know it’s not being used, ideal when playing in competitions. The quality of the display is second to none, giving golfers bright images, while distances are made clear with a red internal display.

Measurements are displayed in approximately 0.3 seconds, giving golfers the confidence to commit to the shot every time.

This state-of-the-art rangefinder is to be admired from a design perspective, too. Lightweight and comfortable to hold, it has everything you need from laser, and more on top, to help you shoot lower scores.

BUY NOW: Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder

Game Booster

The advantages of having accurate distances on the course are obvious, but with Nikon’s Coolshot Pro Stabilized golfers get the added benefits of further game-changing technology.

With quick, reliable measurements, which can even factor in incline and decline, users can hit shot after shot with more confidence, knowing they have a precise yardage.

Golf Monthly Instruction

BUY NOW: Nikon Coolshot Pro Stabilized Laser Rangefinder

Meanwhile, Locked On Technology helps users identify the correct target. A great number of golfers don’t shoot the numbers their ball-striking merits, often as a result of poor distance management.

This laser can help eradicate that problem, whilst helping the user better understand their distances through the bag.