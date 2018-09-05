The Oakley Targetline Prizm Golf Sunglasses has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

Oakley Targetline Prizm Golf Sunglasses

Price: £125

Tech Talk

Oakley has been a leading player in sports optics since the company began producing goggles for BMX and Motocross in the early 1980s.

Oakley’s Targetline Prizm sunglasses have been specifically designed for sporting activity, with golf particularly in mind. The top-line of these stylish shades has been angled to fit under a hat while a taller lens allows for full vision of the ball when looking down. Integrated side shields reduce backwards and sideways glare while the O Matter frame is lightweight and durable.

Textured inner temples and an Unobtanium nosepiece mean the fit is comfortable but the glasses stay stable through the swing.

BUY NOW: Oakley Targetline Prizm Golf Sunglasses from Amazon

The lens is flatter which allows for the use of a wide-range of prescriptions in these shades while the XYZ Optics deliver clarity at all angles of vision.

The lenses themselves are Plutonite and they provide superb UV Protection, filtering 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400nm.

Prizm lenses have evolved from extensive research on colour. Both the Prizm Golf and Prizm Dark Golf lenses control light transmission resulting in colours being precisely tuned to maximize contrast and enhance visibility.

BUY NOW: Oakley Targetline Prizm Golf Sunglasses from Amazon

Game Booster

Wearing sunglasses on course offers a variety of benefits and an increasing number of top-level players are recognising and taking advantage of this.

Oakley’s Targetline Prizm shades will not only protect your eyes and remove the tension that can build from squinting in harsh light, but they will also enhance your vision, allowing you to see breaks and borrows in challenging light conditions.

Golf Monthly Instruction

BUY NOW: Oakley Targetline Prizm Golf Sunglasses from Amazon

These comfortable sunglasses can help you to more accurately read the greens owing to the colour contrasts created by the innovative Prizm lenses, and to more easily establish the topography of holes from tee to green.

They will allow you to more comfortably follow the flight of your ball and they can help you to identify obstacles at ground level if you are negotiating a rough area. Give them a try and we’re confident you’ll be pleasantly surprised at their impact on your vision out on the course.