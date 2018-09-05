The OnCore Genius Ball has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list

OnCore Genius Ball

Price: TBA

Tech Talk

Set to be launched later this year, the first smart golf ball – The OnCore Genius ball will have electronics imbedded in its hollow core including GPS tracking together with technology to track the ball’s performance on every shot. The electronics will deliver info on: GPS location within 1-foot accuracy, G-force at impact, initial velocity, carry flight within 1-foot, degree of draw or fade, spin rate, time in the air, angle of descent, height apex and roll distance.

The GPS tracking will send information direct to your connected device to give you on-course yardages from your ball to front, middle and back of the greens from any point on the course. And, importantly, the GPS will allow you to find your golf ball, wherever it has gone!

The data collected can be viewed and analysed on your mobile device in real time or after the round.

Multiple Genius balls can be connected at the same time allowing friends playing together to track their game on the same device.

The golf ball itself will perform at an impressive level, OnCore’s premium (non-electronic) ball ELIXR has been gaining interest on the elite pro tours.

Game Booster

The OnCore Genius ball has not been sanctioned for competition use but it can still provide comprehensive information during casual play and it will be great fun to walk straight onto your ball, no matter how thick the rough you’ve hit it into is, as there’s nothing worse than seeing a ball enter it and then not be able to find it.

To understand more on how much spin you are imparting on the ball, together with launch and roll statistics will give you a better understanding of what you’re trying to achieve with each shot from tee to green. We can’t wait to give it a try.