The PowaKaddy Compact C2i Electric Trolley has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2018/19 list because of how much space it saves when folded down

PowaKaddy Compact C2i Electric Trolley

Price – £599.99

Tech Talk

The latest iteration of PowaKaddy’s compact folding electric trolley has a 20 per cent smaller volume when disassembled than its nearest competitor. That’s a bit of a game changer if you’re short on space either at home where the trolley is stored or in the car when trying to transport all your golf gear to the course.

BUY NOW: PowaKaddy Compact C2i Electric Trolley from Amazon

PowaKaddy’s Simple-2-Fold mechanism means it can be set up and packed away in a couple of moves with the battery still in place, which, with a spot of practice, only takes a few seconds. New for 2018 is a 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen, displaying the speed, battery meter, time and other useful information.

Coming in at 9.4kg, the Compact C2i is surprisingly lightweight while still being sturdy and robust. It also offers a host of other features, including a USB Charging Port, special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, an integrated scorecard holder and a soft touch handle, which can adjust to three different positions to fit the height of the golfer’s hand.

BUY NOW: PowaKaddy Compact C2i Electric Trolley from Amazon

Game Booster

The compact size when folded is the Compact C2i’s main sell, but the automatic distance function and general sturdiness and reliability shouldn’t be overlooked. The battery meter displayed on the snazzy colour screen is also useful, as are the tee, ball, scorecard and pencil holders that keep all the items you might need during the round conveniently in one place.

Golf Monthly Instruction

BUY NOW: PowaKaddy Compact C2i Electric Trolley from Amazon

The Compact C2i saves a significant amount of boot space when in transit to and from the course. The assembly process is made easier by the parts you need to unclip being yellow, and the order in which they work soon becomes second nature.

BUY NOW: PowaKaddy Compact C2i Electric Trolley from Amazon

The Plug N Play battery is light, slides in with the minimum of fuss and on flat courses with a light bag has lasted 36 holes. This is a superb option for golfers who still want practical features on a sturdy, reliable trolley that also saves them space in their car or wherever the trolley is stored at home.