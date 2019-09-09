PowaKaddy Dri-Edition Cart Bag has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

PowaKaddy Dri-Edition Cart Bag

Price: £229.99

Tech Talk

Headlining PowaKaddy’s comprehensive bag line-up is the cutting edge Dri-Edition, which has been updated to offer unrivalled waterproof performance.

It is made from specially-designed fabrics chosen by PowaKaddy’s in-house research and development experts to ensure it keeps water at bay while also being durable and complimenting the brand’s popular trolley range.

This super-lightweight nylon fabric has a hydrostatic rating of over 10,000mm, as well as a heat-welded, seam-sealing method and special coating to give maximum protection against the elements and ensure 100 per cent waterproofing.

Every cart bag has the unique key lock base, which seamlessly slots into any PowaKaddy electric or push trolley, ensuring a stable and secure ride for your clubs.

Game Booster

There’s nothing worse than getting caught in a passing deluge without being prepared. Panic often ensues, leaving you thinking about keeping your clubs and other belongings dry instead of the tee shot you’re about to it.

PowaKaddy’s Dri-Edition cart bag gives you the piece of mind that whatever mother nature throws at you, all your kit won’t succumb to it. Our testing has shown that even in the heaviest of downpours, paraphernalia stored in the plentiful pockets has remained bone dry.

In fact, there are seven pockets in all, including two full-length apparel pockets, so you’ve got plenty of space to store you waterproofs with room to spare. There’s also velour lined valuables pocket for your phone, a scorecard holder, matching waterproof rain hood and covered zip holders.

Not only that, but the bag comes in a whopping six colours so you can choose one that perhaps matches your favourite football team. When playing in the unpredictable British weather, it pays to be prepared for the worst and in the Dri Edition bag, you’ve got a sturdy, reliable companion to get you through it.