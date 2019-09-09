PowaKaddy FW5s Electric Trolley has made it onto the Golf Monthly Tech 50 2019/20 list

PowaKaddy FW5s Electric Trolley

Price: £549.99

Tech Talk

The Powakaddy FW5s electric trolley is lightweight and compact. It’s easily assembled and folded in just three simple motions. It moves sleekly and efficiently over almost any terrain.

The powerful yet whisper-quiet 230w motor nestles in a beautifully styled Powaframe, while the unique Plug ‘n’ Play™ battery system houses the thinnest and most powerful battery on the market.

BUY NOW: PowaKaddy FW5s Trolley from American Golf

The FW5s features a 2.8” mid-size full colour widescreen display for 2019, an integrated USB charging port and an automatic distance function to set the trolley off on pre-set distances. The premium gun-metal finish combined with the black wheels enhance the shelf appeal.

Game Booster

Golf Monthly Instruction

An electric trolley can take the physical pressure of your round and allow you to concentrate on your game. The Powakaddy FW5s is one of the most efficient and easily operated electric trolleys on the market.

Easy to assemble, with a super-slim, powerful battery, almost any golf bag will sit on it snugly and with great stability.

BUY NOW: PowaKaddy FW5s Trolley from American Golf

It’s simple to control with clear information on the full colour widescreen. The trolley benefits from an improved speed controller and an excellent front wheel tracking system, to ensure the FW5s runs in a straight line.

It’s wonderfully quiet and so won’t be a distraction to you or your playing partners and the display gives excellent information including; clock, the time taken for your round and power gauges. The automatic distance function is useful as you can set the trolley to travel 15, 30 or 45 yards meaning you can send it off to the next tee as you walk to the green.

Trending On Golf Monthly

After the round it’s quick to fold away and it becomes nicely compact so can be stowed in even the smallest of car boots.

Simply put, the Powakaddy FW5s can take a degree of stress out of your golf game and that’s always something to strive for.